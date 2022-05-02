Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of Toro Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Toro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
Toro Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
