Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Toro Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Toro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

Toro Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.