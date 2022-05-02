Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$125.70.

TIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$113.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.38. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$97.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,875. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total value of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,462.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

