Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Buys 135,500 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 135,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,070,666.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,070,666.80.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,709,088.00.

TSE TOT traded down C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$7.89. The company had a trading volume of 36,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,613. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.98 million and a P/E ratio of -807.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.47. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

