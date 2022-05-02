TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $2.95. TotalEnergies posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $12.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $12.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

