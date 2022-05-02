TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth $11,581,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 757,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 349,014 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the third quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the third quarter worth $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,873. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

