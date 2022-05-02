Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Short Interest Update

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Track Group stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.82. Track Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Get Track Group alerts:

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter. Track Group had a return on equity of 360.55% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.