TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of TCON opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,922 shares of company stock worth $189,868. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

