Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $201.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.70.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

