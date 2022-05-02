Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in April

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,600 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 842,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Monday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.42) price target (up previously from GBX 266 ($3.39)) on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.07) to GBX 235 ($3.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 270 ($3.44) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

