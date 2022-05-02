TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.90 million.
TSE RNW opened at C$17.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.15. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 179.38%.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.
