Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research note issued on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,786 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.