Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Short Interest Down 26.8% in April

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 57.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 633.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,602. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

