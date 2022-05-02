TreeHouse Foods (THS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. TreeHouse Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THS stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.18, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter.

THS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

