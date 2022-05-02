Trex (TREX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Trex has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of Trex stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96. Trex has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trex by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $4,059,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.