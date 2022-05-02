Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPH. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 106,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,611. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,469 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $34,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 928,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.