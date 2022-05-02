TriMas Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for TriMas in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRS. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. TriMas has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 99.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

