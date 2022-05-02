TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,200 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $30.21 on Monday. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

