Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Lowered to $25.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.
Shares of TROX opened at $17.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tronox (TROX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.