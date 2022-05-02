Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Lowered to $25.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX opened at $17.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.