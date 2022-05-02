TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,400 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $850.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

About TrueBlue (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.