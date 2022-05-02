TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,400 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $850.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.
About TrueBlue (Get Rating)
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueBlue (TBI)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.