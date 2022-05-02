TrueCar (TRUE) to Release Earnings on Monday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.02. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUE. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 70,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TrueCar by 240.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 192,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

