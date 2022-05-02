Truist Financial Increases Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $81.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.