Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)

Stock analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.03.

TSE BLDP traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.71. 435,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,666. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -21.57. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of C$10.14 and a 12 month high of C$27.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.67.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$485,326.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,587,562.79. Also, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at C$76,263.60.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

