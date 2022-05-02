Truist Financial Raises Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $94.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $66.41 on Monday. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $127,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $76,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,618 shares of company stock worth $5,596,663 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lantheus by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $307,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

