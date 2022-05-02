Trupanion (TRUP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) recently:

4/29/2022 – Trupanion had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $140.00 to $100.00.

4/29/2022 – Trupanion had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $95.00.

4/20/2022 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

4/20/2022 – Trupanion had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $118.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/31/2022 – Trupanion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Trupanion Inc alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $68,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,408. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.