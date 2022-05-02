Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT Lowered to $30.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of TRMK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 2,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,429. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $20,131,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after buying an additional 234,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Trustmark by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.