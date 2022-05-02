TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. On average, analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $10.82.
A number of brokerages have commented on MEDS. Zacks Investment Research cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile (Get Rating)
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.
