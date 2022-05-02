Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (Get Rating)
