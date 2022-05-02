Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several research firms have commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $27.24 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.