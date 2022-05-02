Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.150-$1.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.15-$1.60 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.98%. Tutor Perini's quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPC opened at $9.27 on Monday. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $473.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

