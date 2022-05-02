Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.54.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $111.82 on Monday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $109.68 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.44 and a 200-day moving average of $219.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.37.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.