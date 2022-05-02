Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $111.82 on Monday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $109.68 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.44 and a 200-day moving average of $219.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.