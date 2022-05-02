Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Announces Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $191.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twin Disc by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twin Disc in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

