Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $521.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:TYL opened at $394.71 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $368.72 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

