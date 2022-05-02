Tyson Foods (TSN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TSN opened at $93.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

