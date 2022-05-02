U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

SLCA stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 2.94.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

