Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.15.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after acquiring an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

