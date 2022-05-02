Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Short Interest Up 30.5% in April

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 781,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 443,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

