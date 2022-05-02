Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Short Interest Up 30.5% in April

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 781,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 443,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
Shares of UCTT stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
