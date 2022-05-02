UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.98. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.18. 594,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,394. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

