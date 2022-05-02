UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 813,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

UMH opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 209.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

