Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $267.74 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $4,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,849. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

