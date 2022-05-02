United Insurance (UIHC) to Release Earnings on Monday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $155.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect United Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UIHC opened at $2.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.21. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -17.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 521.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 1,128,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

