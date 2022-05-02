United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $179.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.23. The company has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $177.13 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

