United Therapeutics (UTHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $177.56 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.81.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,060 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93,847 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.