United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 246,100 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of UTME stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. United Time Technology has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

United Time Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, Bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, and cell phone parts, molds, and shells; and distributes face masks.

