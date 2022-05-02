United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 246,100 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of UTME stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. United Time Technology has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.
United Time Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Time Technology (UTME)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.