Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,039. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.