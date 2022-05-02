Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.39. 1,724,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,039. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 1,341.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,471 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.