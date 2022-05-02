Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Unity Bancorp reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

UNTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.17. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $81,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,107 shares of company stock valued at $90,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 36,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

