Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,335.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,987,673.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $270,270 and sold 127,326 shares worth $4,043,954. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,966,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 78.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 698,463 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

