Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Univar for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. The company should gain from market expansion and strategic acquisitions, especially Nexeo Solutions. The Nexeo acquisition has further strengthened the company’s capabilities and accelerated its ability to create significant value for customers and shareholders. It remains on track to deliver its targeted net synergies from the Nexeo integration. Univar also remains focused on strengthening its businesses through expense management and productivity actions. Cost and productivity actions should lend support to its margins in 2022. It also has a solid liquidity position which should allow it to meet its short-term debt obligations. However, Univar is affected by higher costs and chemical price deflation. It is also exposed to supply-chain issues.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of UNVR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,152. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and sold 127,326 shares valued at $4,043,954. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

