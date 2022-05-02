Univar Solutions (UNVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Univar Solutions to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Univar Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

In other news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,673.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $270,270 and have sold 127,326 shares worth $4,043,954. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,205,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,729,000 after acquiring an additional 276,037 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 509,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 215,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

