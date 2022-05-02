Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 35.7% in April

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Universal Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.
About Universal Media Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Media Group (UMGP)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.