Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 35.7% in April

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Universal Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

About Universal Media Group (Get Rating)

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.